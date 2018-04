Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: SXR 2017/2018 Hour Meter #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2011 Location Canada Posts 25 SXR 2017/2018 Hour Meter Hey guys.



Does the 2017/2018 SXR stand-up have an hour meter on it?



If not, how do you track your hours?



Thanks. #2 I dream skis Join Date Dec 2002 Location Sunny places. Age 42 Posts 783 Re: SXR 2017/2018 Hour Meter Originally Posted by jeteffect Originally Posted by Hey guys.



Does the 2017/2018 SXR stand-up have an hour meter on it?



If not, how do you track your hours?



Thanks.



I just got one from Ebay.



Make sure it works with 4 stroke engines.





Enviado do meu iPhone usando Tapatalk Super jets ONLY - never green....

-------------------------------------------------------

Too much to list. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2011 Location Canada Posts 25 Re: SXR 2017/2018 Hour Meter Thanks man - any recommendations - brand, model?



What's involved in hooking it up?



Thanks. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules