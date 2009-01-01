Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Flywheel interchange #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2013 Location Lowell MA Posts 500 Flywheel interchange Does anyone know if kawasaki and yamaha flywheels interchange? I know the pickups are prob different but will an yamaha fit on kawi? Like 750 to 760 or 650 to 701? #2 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 724 Re: Flywheel interchange Not sure about the fit and compatibility, but the Flywheels, Stators and respectives OEM CDI's should stay together. #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2013 Location Lowell MA Posts 500 Re: Flywheel interchange Would a Yami msd flywheel kit on a kawi is more what I was getting at. Not worrying about triggers and cdis etc.





