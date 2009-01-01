pxctoday

  1. Today, 10:42 AM #1
    boston
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Aug 2013
    Location
    Lowell MA
    Posts
    500

    Flywheel interchange

    Does anyone know if kawasaki and yamaha flywheels interchange? I know the pickups are prob different but will an yamaha fit on kawi? Like 750 to 760 or 650 to 701?
  2. Today, 11:22 AM #2
    JC-SuperJet
    I dream skis JC-SuperJet's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    724

    Re: Flywheel interchange

    Not sure about the fit and compatibility, but the Flywheels, Stators and respectives OEM CDI's should stay together.
  3. Today, 11:32 AM #3
    boston
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Aug 2013
    Location
    Lowell MA
    Posts
    500

    Re: Flywheel interchange

    Would a Yami msd flywheel kit on a kawi is more what I was getting at. Not worrying about triggers and cdis etc.


