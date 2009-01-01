|
Flywheel interchange
Does anyone know if kawasaki and yamaha flywheels interchange? I know the pickups are prob different but will an yamaha fit on kawi? Like 750 to 760 or 650 to 701?
Re: Flywheel interchange
Not sure about the fit and compatibility, but the Flywheels, Stators and respectives OEM CDI's should stay together.
Re: Flywheel interchange
Would a Yami msd flywheel kit on a kawi is more what I was getting at. Not worrying about triggers and cdis etc.
