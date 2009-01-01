pxctoday

  1. Today, 08:50 AM #1
    BergerDirn171
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Dec 2012
    Location
    New Mexico
    Posts
    124

    Wtb aftermarket intake manifold for Kawasaki Sxr 1100

    Wtb aftermarket intake manifold for Kawasaki Sxr 1100 . 46mm carbs.
  2. Today, 09:17 AM #2
    cman
    Top Dog cman's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2005
    Location
    i can see you
    Posts
    1,392

    Re: Wtb aftermarket intake manifold for Kawasaki Sxr 1100

    I have a triple set of custom machined R&D sidedraft manifolds $160 shipped for all 3

    I used them on my sxr1100
  3. Today, 09:38 AM #3
    BergerDirn171
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Dec 2012
    Location
    New Mexico
    Posts
    124

    Re: Wtb aftermarket intake manifold for Kawasaki Sxr 1100

    Thanks for the offer I'm going to keep looking for a down draft.
