Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Wtb aftermarket intake manifold for Kawasaki Sxr 1100 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2012 Location New Mexico Posts 124 Wtb aftermarket intake manifold for Kawasaki Sxr 1100 Wtb aftermarket intake manifold for Kawasaki Sxr 1100 . 46mm carbs. #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2005 Location i can see you Posts 1,392 Re: Wtb aftermarket intake manifold for Kawasaki Sxr 1100 I have a triple set of custom machined R&D sidedraft manifolds $160 shipped for all 3



I used them on my sxr1100 Last edited by cman; Today at 09:18 AM .

Thanks for the offer I'm going to keep looking for a down draft.

