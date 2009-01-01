|
Wtb aftermarket intake manifold for Kawasaki Sxr 1100
Wtb aftermarket intake manifold for Kawasaki Sxr 1100 . 46mm carbs.
Top Dog
Re: Wtb aftermarket intake manifold for Kawasaki Sxr 1100
I have a triple set of custom machined R&D sidedraft manifolds $160 shipped for all 3
I used them on my sxr1100
Re: Wtb aftermarket intake manifold for Kawasaki Sxr 1100
Thanks for the offer I'm going to keep looking for a down draft.
