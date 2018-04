Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2017 SX-R - Quick Questions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2011 Location Canada Posts 20 2017 SX-R - Quick Questions So... the 2017 SX-R............ is there a place on the ski to tie it on and moor it to the dock?



The nose eyelet I guess? How do you guys tie your stand-up onto a dock?



Do you leave it tied up to the door overnight - assuming it's your dock and place you are riding the evening before and morning after?



