Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Almost New 1991 Kawasaki JS440SX - Charlotte, NC #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2013 Location Charlotte Age 41 Posts 219 Blog Entries 2 Almost New 1991 Kawasaki JS440SX - Charlotte, NC I hate to do it, but I am selling my almost new completely stock and titled 1991 JS440SX. I dont have enough time for it and already have a few other skis. It belongs in a museum and should never be ridden, because I would be shocked if there is one like it ANYWHERE!



As you can see from the pictures, its immaculate and I bought it from the original owner who NEVER rode it and had it stored its entire life. I would say that I have probably put 5 hours on it since Ive owned it since 2015. It probably has no more than 10 hours on it and starts and runs like a brand new ski. Have always used 93 octane gas and Klotz racing oil 40:1 to keep it in pristine condition. Always garages and covered after use. I am asking $3K.



I am based in the SouthPark area of Charlotte. Call with questions. 704.975.6502.



Thanks, Jack DC5DBC66-28B6-4BC1-A949-11B1EAA657BD.jpeg89FE4C9D-D38E-4EEA-B470-F1EAA761BA0E.jpeg91425271-9830-4F58-83ED-9538B54F9821.jpegB31B6B0F-0EDA-4216-A302-DDBDDE3E14E0.jpegCB68542F-3F73-450C-8DBD-90E985B679E5.jpeg24F52324-7693-41B6-8F5C-A7B063F3D206.jpeg #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2015 Location United States Age 33 Posts 183 Re: Almost New 1991 Kawasaki JS440SX - Charlotte, NC Watching... Just bought mine a week ago. Mine is pretty damn clean, yours looks a bit better in spots... 20180416_184749.jpg20180416_184709.jpg #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2018 Location US Age 21 Posts 6 Re: Almost New 1991 Kawasaki JS440SX - Charlotte, NC Picture of bottom?





