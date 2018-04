Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 08 & up superjet handlepole. 250.00 shipped #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2008 Location Ooltewah Tn Age 40 Posts 147 08 & up superjet handlepole. 250.00 shipped Got a clean 08 & up pole comes with pivit bolt 250.00 shipped text 423-785-7678 Attached Images image.jpg (2.75 MB, 2 views) #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Mar 2009 Location Reno Age 38 Posts 421 Re: 08 & up superjet handlepole. 250.00 shipped It it stock length or shortened?





