Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Wave Blaster 2 WB2 part out #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2014 Location Oregon Posts 24 Wave Blaster 2 WB2 part out Parting out a 1996 wave blaster 2.



No engine or electronics or drivetrain other than midshaft. No steering cable.



Black circular lid $80



Midshaft $40. Still pressed into midshaft housing but will remove or make offer on both.



Handlebars $10



Handlebar cover $20



Steering stem-$40



Front hatch - SOLD



Seat $50 - aftermarket cover but cover really faded. No rips or tears.



Gauge $40



Purple side cover $30



Ride plate - $20



Hood- $60



Gas tank $30





P4190734.JPGP4190735.JPGP4190736.JPGP4190737.JPGP4190742.JPGP4190741.JPGP4190740.JPGP4190739.JPG Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules