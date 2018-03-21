Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: PJS 800cc Motor #1 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 29 Posts 1,810 PJS 800cc Motor Selling my backup PJS 800 motor. This motor was built in 2015 and used for 1.5 summers before I replaced it with one that is setup for 110 octane fuel. Motor is in good shape, still has good crosshatch, and just needs intake, exhaust and ignition to run. Asking $800 + shipping. Now, more about the motor, This is a PJS Viper 9000 cylinder and head on a Kawi 650 bottom. Uses standard 650 crank with 85mm P



IMG_20180321_170848.jpg

IMG_20180321_170858.jpg

IMG_20180321_170905.jpg

IMG_20180321_170912.jpg

IMG_20180321_170927.jpg

IMG_20180321_174117.jpg

IMG_20180321_174202.jpgIMG_20180321_174239.jpg

IMG_20180321_174245.jpg

Untitled.png olaris Octane pistons and bored out and ported 650 crank cases. Crank was a new SBT crank when built. Any 650/750/800 ignition will work with it. Any 650/750/800 exhaust will work with it. Any 750/800 intake will work with it. At its peak of upgrades, I was running this in a X2 with a SXR wet pipe and dual 44s. Since the intake is in the cylinder, the intake in the cases are blocked off with the PJS blockoff blocks, commonly referred to the unicorn blockoffs since they are so hard to find. Head is setup for 91 pump gas. Chris Newmiller did all the machine work on it and the invoice is attached. This motor is a screamer with very little bottom end and a brutal mid to top end pull. IIRC cranking compression should be around 140 PSI due to the tall exhaust ports, my other motor setup for 110 cranks at 180psi. I dont have a flywheel to put on it and crank it over, but by cranking it by hand by pulling a rope that is wrapped around the coupler, I get 130-135ish out of it so im sure the compression is good. Almost broke my hand too pulling on it. Sweet motor, fast, sounds great, and has that oldschool PJS bling. Only selling since I no longer have a use for it. $800+shipping

-86 440 with PJS800 conversion -

-90 TS650

Damn.. if I wasn't going to get killed on the shipping I would be all over this like beans on toast

-86 440 with PJS800 conversion -

-90 TS650

Also, The studs that came with most of these motors stretch badly and then the head doesnt seal. This was built with ARP chromoly studs, washers, and nuts. Never have had a single issue.

-86 440 with PJS800 conversion -

-90 TS650

