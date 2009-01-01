|
|
-
96 XP 787 No Spark
I just pulled my 96 Seadoo XP 787 out of storage and found no spark(it will sometimes spark for 2 seconds, then fade).
Here is what I've tried.
-Ohm Stator and pickup. 0.7 on each yellow. 210 on pickup.
-Swap front and rear ebox from a running XP. Same issue.
-Disconnect Rectifier red wire.
-Double check grounds(including rear ebox wire to battery) and wires between boxes.
-Tested with two different batteries.
-Checked all fuses.
-Checked mag cover plug has all pins intact and clean.
-I plan to test the rear box white coil wire with a test light tonight.
Is the only thing left a bad pickup coil mount? The odd thing is I just replaced the crank seals and would have noticed if the pickup was dangling. I did this at the end of last season and had it running for a few minutes before winterizing -ran fine at that point.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules