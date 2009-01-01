Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96 XP 787 No Spark #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2011 Location Minnesota Age 27 Posts 465 96 XP 787 No Spark I just pulled my 96 Seadoo XP 787 out of storage and found no spark(it will sometimes spark for 2 seconds, then fade).



Here is what I've tried.



-Ohm Stator and pickup. 0.7 on each yellow. 210 on pickup.

-Swap front and rear ebox from a running XP. Same issue.

-Disconnect Rectifier red wire.

-Double check grounds(including rear ebox wire to battery) and wires between boxes.

-Tested with two different batteries.

-Checked all fuses.

-Checked mag cover plug has all pins intact and clean.



-I plan to test the rear box white coil wire with a test light tonight.



