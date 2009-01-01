pxctoday

    Old Racer Revival

    So my dad bought this ski years ago and after blowing the motor its been sitting in our backyard for years. I have been dying to build an x2 now for a long time, and I am taking over his project and finally getting started. Some people on here may recognize the ski, its a 1986 x2 that used to race in Florida, (and has all the damage to prove it). I am not sure if this still holds up, but when we first got it it was the oldest known x2 on the forum, serial number 0042. Since the fiberglass is so damaged in many areas, I am planning to chop 2 in off of the back, shave the hood, fill the fuel door, rework the foot trays and maybe even do something like a rocker on the nose as it is completely crushed. It will be getting a very clean 750, and I am even thinking about painting the motor hot pink like the 650 that used to be in it. I am using as many of the original parts that I possibly can, including the UMI stem, Kauffman pipe, and other odds and ends. I will be repainting the ski the same yellow and replicating the turf job and all the blue accents. I am also working on reproducing many of the stickers that are on the ski. I hope to be able to update and strengthen the ski overall with these mods, while keeping a similar appearance to what it was in its glory days.
    Stay Frosty
