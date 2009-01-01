Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Sr-x 2017 / 2018 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2011 Location Canada Posts 17 Sr-x 2017 / 2018 Hey everybody!

Been riding and love my sit down ski for 7 years no stranger to water.



always wanted a stand up ski.



how stable is the ST-X 2017 and 2018 ski, compared to superjet and earlier JetSki models?



- from videos it seems you can kneel on it while OFF. Can you stand on it OFF?



- is it a good stable first timer stand up?



- is it reliable - any major issues since so far?





