Hey everybody!
Been riding and love my sit down ski for 7 years no stranger to water.
always wanted a stand up ski.
how stable is the ST-X 2017 and 2018 ski, compared to superjet and earlier JetSki models?
- from videos it seems you can kneel on it while OFF. Can you stand on it OFF?
- is it a good stable first timer stand up?
- is it reliable - any major issues since so far?
thanks!
Is it stable enough to sit on the back turned off and hang feet over the standing platform for example, if you wanted to take a break from riding in a little cove?
