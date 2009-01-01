pxctoday

    jeteffect
    Sr-x 2017 / 2018

    Hey everybody!
    Been riding and love my sit down ski for 7 years no stranger to water.

    always wanted a stand up ski.

    how stable is the ST-X 2017 and 2018 ski, compared to superjet and earlier JetSki models?

    - from videos it seems you can kneel on it while OFF. Can you stand on it OFF?

    - is it a good stable first timer stand up?

    - is it reliable - any major issues since so far?


    thanks!
    jeteffect
    Re: Sr-x 2017 / 2018

    Is it stable enough to sit on the back turned off and hang feet over the standing platform for example, if you wanted to take a break from riding in a little cove?
