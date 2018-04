Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Pjs Seajet 785 help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location California Age 29 Posts 9 Pjs Seajet 785 help Hey so I just scored 2 seajet vxl 785 on a 2 ski trailer in mint condition with original brochures and purchase info. One ski supposedly starts and runs. Haven't had a chance to throw a battery in it and the other one they said had a ebox problem. Question is these things have that code you have to enter to unlock them I guess. Is there a way to bypass this? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules