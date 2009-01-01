Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Misc Yamaha superjet aftermarket parts #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2004 Location Billerica, Ma Age 47 Posts 296 Misc Yamaha superjet aftermarket parts I have some misc parts laying around for sale all price are NOT including shipping



Picture #1

46mm Novi spigot mount carb and tai ceti flame arrestor $200.00

61x complete elctrical box, stator and flywheel $200.00

Bendix $30.00

Flywheel cover with block off and gasket $20.00

Couch motor mounts (Missing one bolt) $50.00



Picture #2

Solas pump cone $35.00

Bendix $30.00

2014 superjet 62t CDI $65.00

2014 superjet pump stator $50.00

gas cap $10.00

Blowsion Bilge orange $10.00

Blowsion Bow eye silver $10.00

Black blowsion throttle $35.00 (adaptor is not included)

CF hood hooks $30.00 Attached Images IMG_0582.JPG (3.14 MB, 2 views)

IMG_0582.JPG (3.14 MB, 2 views) IMG_0594.JPG (4.57 MB, 1 views)

Some goodies



1996 Waveblaster

