I have some misc parts laying around for sale all price are NOT including shipping
Picture #1
46mm Novi spigot mount carb and tai ceti flame arrestor $200.00
61x complete elctrical box, stator and flywheel $200.00
Bendix $30.00
Flywheel cover with block off and gasket $20.00
Couch motor mounts (Missing one bolt) $50.00
Picture #2
Solas pump cone $35.00
Bendix $30.00
2014 superjet 62t CDI $65.00
2014 superjet pump stator $50.00
gas cap $10.00
Blowsion Bilge orange $10.00
Blowsion Bow eye silver $10.00
Black blowsion throttle $35.00 (adaptor is not included)
CF hood hooks $30.00