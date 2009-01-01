pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 09:18 PM #1
    dlsderoo
    dlsderoo is offline
    Frequent Poster dlsderoo's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2004
    Location
    Billerica, Ma
    Age
    47
    Posts
    296

    Misc Yamaha superjet aftermarket parts

    I have some misc parts laying around for sale all price are NOT including shipping

    Picture #1
    46mm Novi spigot mount carb and tai ceti flame arrestor $200.00
    61x complete elctrical box, stator and flywheel $200.00
    Bendix $30.00
    Flywheel cover with block off and gasket $20.00
    Couch motor mounts (Missing one bolt) $50.00

    Picture #2
    Solas pump cone $35.00
    Bendix $30.00
    2014 superjet 62t CDI $65.00
    2014 superjet pump stator $50.00
    gas cap $10.00
    Blowsion Bilge orange $10.00
    Blowsion Bow eye silver $10.00
    Black blowsion throttle $35.00 (adaptor is not included)
    CF hood hooks $30.00
    Attached Images Attached Images
    2014 Superjet
    Some goodies

    1996 Waveblaster
    in the works
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 