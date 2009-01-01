Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 750SXI PRO Carb Question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location Caledonia Age 47 Posts 24 Blog Entries 1 750SXI PRO Carb Question I know these questions have been asked multiple times, but I'm hoping someone can answer quickly.



Rebuilt my 1998 Pro motor this winter with the following parts that pertain to the motor:

Stock bore size and new rings/pistons

Stock crank - great shape

ADA Racing Head with O-ring type gasket (180psi both cylinders)

Factory wet pipe (bought used - these are not cheap!!!)

New aftermarket Reeds - Boyesen I believe (stock cages)

R&D Flame Arrestors

Stock Carbs (just rebuilt with 29-30psi) New jets (stock #75 low speed / 147.5 High Speed)



Factory Pipe recommends 7/8 turn out for the High Speed screws and 1 turn out for the low speed screws. I'm curious what others have used and if these settings change since I bumped up the compression to 180psi? I just want to make sure that I start with a very safe starting point and then turn them in from there.



Also wondering what everyone may be using for the fuel/oil mixture since the manual says 60:1 which I think is ridiculously thin. I'm game to also purchase the best oil that will protect this engine the most.



Appreciate everyone's thoughts.



Corndog #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 29 Posts 1,806 Re: 750SXI PRO Carb Question I run 36:1 in my sxi. Anything around 40 or 50:1 is fine. I would start with factory's recommendations on the jetting. They should be real close. No need to adjust the carbs based on the head.

-86 440 with PJS800 conversion -

-90 TS650

-91 300SX -95 750SXI-86 440 with PJS800 conversion - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=466927 -90 TS650-91 300SX Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules