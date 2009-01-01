Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1980 js440 rebuild #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2018 Location SE Florida Age 27 Posts 1 1980 js440 rebuild So I'm a total jetski newb, but a pretty damn decent mechanic, and my dumbass just bought 3 js440 hulls, two with titles, one with a complete motor, two eboxes and a box full of mostly stock parts: impellers, intake grate, ride plate etc. the previous owner said the one with the motor last ran like 10 years ago haha. So basically my plan is to get one running ski and hopefullllly have a second hull ready for a motor to get dropped in. The two titled hulls are 1980's and the parts hull is a 79.



Im halfway into taking the engine apart. Didn't get a chance to see if it was seized or had compression before I bought it because the bendix was stuck on the starter. I put pb blaster and atf down the spark plug holes for a few days before I got to work on it. after tearing it down some I learned it was actually pretty much completely free. Had one spot of mild resistance that cleared up after a few revolutions. Got the bendix unstuck as well. Got the intake manifold and carb off and squirted atf all over the crank main bearings, rod bearings and tried to get it on the wrist pins too but it was a tight shot haha. Crank and rods looked to be rust free though.



Getting the the head off was a pain in the ***. Had no luck using the tab on the head to mallet it off, had to lightly butcher a tiny little spot with a screwdriver to wedge the cyl and head apart enough to slide a razor blade through the obscene amount of rtv left by the po. Had to use the rope trick like 6 times to clear the studs, once I got the head freed well enough to not bend the rods.



I got the head off and a mountain of sand fell onto and into the cylinders. That was cool. Pistons appear to be stock size, didn't have any markings indicating they were oversized. Just an arrow pointed at an e and the exhaust manifold. The bores looked quite nice as well. Pistons also seemed to fit nicely in the bore, but I'll check that for real later. Head and cylinder coolant passages were pretty free of any scale, just the sand haha. Didn't get too much further because it got dark. Loosened up most of the exhaust manifold bolts, bent one. a lot were very stuck. Hit them with pb blaster And then atf a couple days later. Hopefully they'll free up before I mess with them again.



I know for certain I need at least one steering cable. None of the ones in my skis are in usable condition. I'm happy enough to get one on ebay, but if a forum member is looking to get rid of one, I'd prefer to do that first. I also have an almost full hulls worth of parts to barter with.



I know im gonna do crank seals, this one has a full circle crank, so if anyone has a line on those, I'd be appreciative to hear about it.



Might wanna port the cylinders since I'll have them off. I think I heard raising the exh port 1.5mm and lowering the intake 1mm is the hot ticket? Maybe?



Anyways, Just wanted to introduce myself, here's some pictures

image.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpeg Attached Images image.jpeg (2.40 MB, 3 views) Last edited by Freakshow; Today at 09:02 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules