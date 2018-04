Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 93 sea doo xp stalls #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2018 Location Florida Posts 1 93 sea doo xp stalls rebuilt carbs, went back to oil injection after confirming oil pump working, engine starts then stalls, rode this ski probably 5 times since purchase, back in 2012, Please help beyond frustrated!!! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) Stormin Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules