13th Annual West Coast Freedom Ride 2018: July 26th - 29th
Its that time of the year to plan our next Freedom Ride at The California Deltas... Westcoast Watercraft Club is the only Watercraft Club in California and that's truly amazing. Come check out our club at https://www.meetup.com/West-Coast-Watercraft-Riders-Club-in-Southern-California and complete the Waiver at www.wcwcc.com/join
Here is the ride plan from 2017... and we are working hard to get the 2018 plan completed
FINAL RIDE PLAN: AS OF 7/26/17
Thursday we will ride around and to Garlic Bros. Meet time will be at Orwood launch ramp area at 1:30pm.
Friday we will ride "The Southern Loop" meet at General Store at 9AM. Carlos suggested The Big Southern Loop counterclockwise with a lunch stop at Garlic Bros for Friday. Then after lunch we can explore. Most people have never done this route. It is rarely traveled.
Saturday we will ride "The Northern Route" meet at General Store at 9AM. Saturday, we will ride to Sacramento. Northern Route. Most people have never been on that route. That route requires 1, 87 octane fuel stop. So fuel sensitive Skis (Kawi) need to go another route or carry fuel or booster.
