Mid January, the shortest day of the year, sunrise at 7am and sunset at 5pm, 15 experienced PWC riders rides from Long Beach, CA to Coronado, CA fueling in both directions in Oceanside, CA. The ride consists of 222 miles round-trip with many scenic views and well as amazing marine life. The WCWCC team has a leader and sweeper by maintaining a group formation for every ride via radio communication. Westcoast Watercraft Club is the only adventure riding club on The Westcoast. www.wcwcc.com/join