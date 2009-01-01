|
2018 West Coast Watercraft Club 4th Annual Ironman Run - Race Against Time
Mid January, the shortest day of the year, sunrise at 7am and sunset at 5pm, 15 experienced PWC riders rides from Long Beach, CA to Coronado, CA fueling in both directions in Oceanside, CA. The ride consists of 222 miles round-trip with many scenic views and well as amazing marine life. The WCWCC team has a leader and sweeper by maintaining a group formation for every ride via radio communication. Westcoast Watercraft Club is the only adventure riding club on The Westcoast. www.wcwcc.com/join
