Got a lead on a great shape 2007 Sea-Doo 3D DI 951 2-stroke. Been waiting this ski for years and the price is right and low hours!!
My goal: Get a reliable Seadoo 3D for just stand-up riding in freshwater, no crazy tricks or rough use, just want to ride standing up and slalom around on the lake ~20 hours a summer I expect.
Could you please jump in to help me understand the risks here and if I should pull the trigger?
1. What are the common problems with the 3D versions?
2. Are parts still avail to fix them?
Seadoo 3D owners and those who have ridden one, I'd super appreciate your input!!
Thanks in advanced, everybody!!