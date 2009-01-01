pxctoday

  Today, 05:48 PM #1
    jeteffect
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Canada
    Posts
    15

    2007 Sea-Doo 3D DI - Should I pull the Trigger!???!!

    Got a lead on a great shape 2007 Sea-Doo 3D DI 951 2-stroke. Been waiting this ski for years and the price is right and low hours!!

    My goal: Get a reliable Seadoo 3D for just stand-up riding in freshwater, no crazy tricks or rough use, just want to ride standing up and slalom around on the lake ~20 hours a summer I expect.

    Could you please jump in to help me understand the risks here and if I should pull the trigger?

    1. What are the common problems with the 3D versions?

    2. Are parts still avail to fix them?


    Seadoo 3D owners and those who have ridden one, I'd super appreciate your input!!
    Thanks in advanced, everybody!!
  Today, 06:29 PM #2
    whazguude
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Oct 2013
    Location
    funky town
    Age
    86
    Posts
    5,925

    Re: 2007 Sea-Doo 3D DI - Should I pull the Trigger!???!!

    Mine was boring as fuk. No skill needed to ride it. The kart seat was cool, the moto seat just wanted to eat your nads, or smash your face when boarding. I sold that thing as soon as I could.

    Everyone has their own thing. 3D is not mine, but a lot of my friends that can't ride an actual standup were mad when I dumped it.


    edit: the 951 is not a ride it hard and put it away wet type of motor.....( at least the carb version)
    I'm only here to make you mad



    I'll tell your girl you said "hi".

  Today, 07:51 PM #3
    jeteffect
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Canada
    Posts
    15

    Re: 2007 Sea-Doo 3D DI - Should I pull the Trigger!???!!

    Thanks for the reply!!

    Haha - I'll keep the notes in mind about the seat, haha.

    I about to pull the trigger and I'm happy about it - I'm cool that its not a traditional stand-up, I like the uniqueness of it.

    Can you make any recommendations on how to avoid common problems with the 951 DI?

    Have you seen many major issues with the 951 DI in the 3D?

    Thanks!
    Quote Originally Posted by whazguude View Post
    Mine was boring as fuk. No skill needed to ride it. The kart seat was cool, the moto seat just wanted to eat your nads, or smash your face when boarding. I sold that thing as soon as I could.

    Everyone has their own thing. 3D is not mine, but a lot of my friends that can't ride an actual standup were mad when I dumped it.


    edit: the 951 is not a ride it hard and put it away wet type of motor.....( at least the carb version)
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 