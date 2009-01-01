It is with a heavy heart I write this. Many may have recalled about 4 years ago we just about lost our "first born" dog. Somehow, she got through it. Fast forward to today and everything has been fine. Got up this morning, let the dogs out to do their business and up I went to shower and get ready for the day. Came back down about 20 minutes later to gather up my stuff and head out the door and for some reason I just looked over at her laying where she normally does and that is when it hit me, she wasn't breathing. Not going to lie, I lost it.
Gathered myself and made the painful phone call to my wife. She packed up and came home. On the way, she stopped by the High School to get my son out. I made the next call to my daughter who is away at school. I don't think she said a word once I told her what happened. Broke my heart, again.
I know as time passes the pain will ease and sometimes writing things like this help get things off your chest. I reflect back on the 11+ good years we had with her. What an amazing dog. Everyone loved her and commented on how sweet she was. Many a trip to Mammoth and everyone at the Village had to say hi to her. She truly was a people dog. As for being a Lab, well she was truly that! She loved the River, hiking and swimming and of course eating! Wherever you were, she was there next to you. God how I will miss her.
Our other yellow lab we have I don't thinks understands that her buddy isn't coming back from the vet. We are having her cremated by herself and will pick the ashes up in a couple weeks. I think I am going to keep a little here but spread some at her favorite places, the River and Mammoth.
So to those that have gone through it and will go through it, it is tough losing your best friend. The unconditional love they provide is something only a pet owner would understand. I have had several different types pets and I would have to say there is a special bond between man and dog. This is why they call them Man's Best Friend I suppose.
So as I fight back the tears, I wanted to share a few pictures of my best friend with my PWCT friends.
Gotta love dogs, unconditional love for sure.
I'm going to miss this crazy Golden doodle when he goes, he is always on kid watch (including me), rides standups with me and be we says no. Resized_IMG_1589.jpeg
Sorry to hear Russ. I’m sure you gave that girl one hell of a life. Don’t fight your tears and emotions, they’re genuine emotions, it’s natural and part of a healthy grieving process. Hell I shed some for you both of you just reading this post. I’m sorry man.
Simply, it’s just the love, hurt admiration and appreciation within you and that you have for her that is pushing its way to the surface in the light of her passing and everlong presence in your soul. God bless you both.
