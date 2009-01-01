|
I have a jug with damage on the bottom that prevents it from sealing against the gasket thus it fails the leakdown test badly. My pistons are fine. Does it make sense to get a jug and have it bored to fit my pistons? Aside from having the flexibility to bore them out again, do I gain that much by going all in and buying pistons too? Oh yeah, they're +1 pistons.
Thanks
Re: 550 jug opinions
If it were me I would not go any bigger bore than you have to with the replacement cylinder to clean it up. Good used 550 cylinders run about $60.00 to $80.00 so it doesn't make that much difference which way you go dollar wise though. Keep in mind that going to next size oversize (76.5mm) will require upper case half clean-up.
