  Today, 02:25 PM #1
    Mr.Smirky
    Mr.Smirky is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2017
    Location
    Indiana
    Age
    53
    Posts
    18

    550 jug opinions

    I have a jug with damage on the bottom that prevents it from sealing against the gasket thus it fails the leakdown test badly. My pistons are fine. Does it make sense to get a jug and have it bored to fit my pistons? Aside from having the flexibility to bore them out again, do I gain that much by going all in and buying pistons too? Oh yeah, they're +1 pistons.

    Thanks
  Today, 04:49 PM #2
    mcn6
    mcn6 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home mcn6's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2006
    Location
    Oregon
    Age
    59
    Posts
    2,915

    Re: 550 jug opinions

    If it were me I would not go any bigger bore than you have to with the replacement cylinder to clean it up. Good used 550 cylinders run about $60.00 to $80.00 so it doesn't make that much difference which way you go dollar wise though. Keep in mind that going to next size oversize (76.5mm) will require upper case half clean-up.



    Home of Newmiller Machine
