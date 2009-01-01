Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 550 jug opinions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location Indiana Age 53 Posts 18 550 jug opinions I have a jug with damage on the bottom that prevents it from sealing against the gasket thus it fails the leakdown test badly. My pistons are fine. Does it make sense to get a jug and have it bored to fit my pistons? Aside from having the flexibility to bore them out again, do I gain that much by going all in and buying pistons too? Oh yeah, they're +1 pistons.



Thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2006 Location Oregon Age 59 Posts 2,915 Re: 550 jug opinions If it were me I would not go any bigger bore than you have to with the replacement cylinder to clean it up. Good used 550 cylinders run about $60.00 to $80.00 so it doesn't make that much difference which way you go dollar wise though. Keep in mind that going to next size oversize (76.5mm) will require upper case half clean-up.





Home of Newmiller Machine Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules