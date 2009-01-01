pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 01:59 PM #1
    Attacking Mid
    Attacking Mid is offline
    PWCToday Regular Attacking Mid's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2016
    Location
    Colorado
    Posts
    122

    650sx Handling Problems - Tankslappers

    My 89 650sx runs great, but I really struggle with its handling. Inevitably, if I try to ride hard or encounter rough water, I get into a tankslapper (motorcycle lingo) situation - in other words, the ski goes one way, I over-correct each way a couple times until I'm spit off like a rag doll. I never have this problem on either of my 550's.

    The only handling mods are an OP finned rideplate and an L&S conventional intake grate. The ski also porpoises pretty easily, but I can manage that. The awkward handling makes the ski miserable to ride in rough water, though.

    Any ideas I could try?

    AM.
    1986 JS550 Ported, PJS head, SBN44, Enlarged water passages, Skat 12/15, OP Rideplate, Westcoast grate

    1989 JS650SX Milled head, Keihin 40mm CDKII, Rear Exhaust, Enlarged water passages, SS impeller, OP Rideplate, L&S grate

    1992 JS550 SX Coffman's half pipe, Dual Cooling, SS impeller, PJS Rideplate, Jet Dynamics grate
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:23 PM #2
    Rushford_Ripper
    Rushford_Ripper is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Rushford_Ripper's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Buffalo
    Age
    31
    Posts
    5,770

    Re: 650sx Handling Problems - Tankslappers

    What kind of handlebars? 0-4deg slippery or blowsion would help.

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. Wet Wolf

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 