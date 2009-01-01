Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 650sx Handling Problems - Tankslappers #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2016 Location Colorado Posts 122 650sx Handling Problems - Tankslappers My 89 650sx runs great, but I really struggle with its handling. Inevitably, if I try to ride hard or encounter rough water, I get into a tankslapper (motorcycle lingo) situation - in other words, the ski goes one way, I over-correct each way a couple times until I'm spit off like a rag doll. I never have this problem on either of my 550's.



The only handling mods are an OP finned rideplate and an L&S conventional intake grate. The ski also porpoises pretty easily, but I can manage that. The awkward handling makes the ski miserable to ride in rough water, though.



Any ideas I could try?



AM. 1986 JS550 Ported, PJS head, SBN44, Enlarged water passages, Skat 12/15, OP Rideplate, Westcoast grate



1989 JS650SX Milled head, Keihin 40mm CDKII, Rear Exhaust, Enlarged water passages, SS impeller, OP Rideplate, L&S grate



1992 JS550 SX Coffman's half pipe, Dual Cooling, SS impeller, PJS Rideplate, Jet Dynamics grate #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 31 Posts 5,770 Re: 650sx Handling Problems - Tankslappers What kind of handlebars? 0-4deg slippery or blowsion would help.

