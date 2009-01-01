My 89 650sx runs great, but I really struggle with its handling. Inevitably, if I try to ride hard or encounter rough water, I get into a tankslapper (motorcycle lingo) situation - in other words, the ski goes one way, I over-correct each way a couple times until I'm spit off like a rag doll. I never have this problem on either of my 550's.
The only handling mods are an OP finned rideplate and an L&S conventional intake grate. The ski also porpoises pretty easily, but I can manage that. The awkward handling makes the ski miserable to ride in rough water, though.
Any ideas I could try?
AM.