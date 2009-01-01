Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Saying Hello and here is my project #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2018 Location PA Age 42 Posts 9 Saying Hello and here is my project Last fall I purchased a non-running 2006 Aquatrax F12x Turbo. The guy I bought it off of bought it this way as a project and never got very far with it.. He had removed a couple of parts and thrown them in a box but that was about it. He wasn't sure exactly what was wrong with it or how many hours were on it. I was quite happy to find out it only has 53 hours once I got the cluster powered up.



I've had Craigslist searches setup for several months looking for a ski in this condition and cheap and I could't pass this up.



I decided to drag my equipment trailer down(4.5 hour drive) and I'm glad I did as the jet ski trailer totally needed new tires and some work on the lights...





Here are some pics of the ski when I bought it:











Once I started digging into it I learned that it was going to need to be completely disassembled, cleaned, repaired as needed, and reassembled. A good project for the winter...















I'm quite sure the cause of all of this was the blown exhaust manifold. Rather then spending $800 on a new one I decided to attempt a repair. It came out well but only time will tell how well it holds up. I did pressure test it up to 50psi and no leaks... Everything was TIG welded and the patch was CNC plasma cut.. The inner layer needed to be welded, ground, welded, ground, tested for leaks, welded, ground, etc.... The patch on the outer layer welded in nice and clean with no issues.

























I tore the engine down and had my machinist stop by and take a look with me. We determined that the bearings were in good shape and could be re-used but it would need to be honed, re-ringed, and it needed new intake valves.. He took the parts he needed and started to work on them. I started cleaning(pressure washer, parts washer, sink, sand blast cabinet, degreaser, paint) all of the other parts.



















While the engine was out I touched up the gelcoat on the hull, wet sanded, buffed, and waxed the entire ski:















I also had to replace the reverse cable as I couldn't get the original to free up..





I put it all together this past weekend but I am having some sort of electrical issue. My fuel pump is not priming. I've gone through several of the electrical test procedures in the service manual and, to me, the ECM seems unresponsive. I called Brian at JSI and he thinks it's probably an issue in the wiring harness. I plan to do more testing this coming weekend.



I've been a Honda 4 wheeler guy since the late 80s and I've always wanted to pick up one of these Skis. I'm also big into turbocharged EFI engines(GMC Syclones and Typhoons specifically) so this is right up my alley..



I did have a Yamaha WaveBlaster II 760 many years ago. I sold it back when my son was born(13 years ago) and am excited to own another ski.



If it does end up being the ECM I'll likely pull the motor back out so that I can modify the crank and cam pickups and use an aftermarket ECM. I just can't see spending $800 for a replacment factory ECM that I'm locked out of and can't make any changes to... #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 54 Posts 9,652 Re: Saying Hello and here is my project Nice build! I purchased all the R&D parts from the company that built the prototype Typhoon & Cyclones. Jordan of parts were in the mix. Those are very cool trucks. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2011 Location Austin, Texas, USA Age 52 Posts 6,383 Re: Saying Hello and here is my project Originally Posted by mattjw76 Originally Posted by I put it all together this past weekend but I am having some sort of electrical issue. My fuel pump is not priming. I've gone through several of the electrical test procedures in the service manual and, to me, the ECM seems unresponsive. I called Brian at JSI and he thinks it's probably an issue in the wiring harness. I plan to do more testing this coming weekend.



If it does end up being the ECM I'll likely pull the motor back out so that I can modify the crank and cam pickups and use an aftermarket ECM. I just can't see spending $800 for a replacment factory ECM that I'm locked out of and can't make any changes to... http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=125495



