92 Waverunner Hard cold starting
I've read a lot about these old 2 stroke skis being hard to start especially when setting for days but this ski is ridiculously hard to start. I thought it was a spark issue , put on new caps but it doesn't seem to help. It was getting spark I was just doubting if it was enough. I can pour fuel into the carburetor and it won't fire but most of the time if I crank it several times and wait about a minute it'll fire right up. I thought maybe it was flooded I don't really smell the fuel I've tried starting it cold with the choke on or off doesn't make any difference so like I said if it doesn't fire I'll put a little gas right into the carburetor and it still doesn't fire. Once I get it running I can shut it off it'll fire right back up every time until it sets for several hours or overnight. I have two identical skis both 92 vxr waverunners and they're both the same very hard to start when cold one of the skis I rebuilt the carburetor made no difference.
