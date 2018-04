Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Kawasaki Orange Key #3013 #1 Resident Guru Join Date May 2009 Location Ohio Age 34 Posts 892 Kawasaki Orange Key #3013 As the title states looking for key 3013 for a zxi.

1995 HX- Factory Pipe

1996 1100 ZXI

1995 Superjet- Riva Red Pipe



I may have that, I'll look this eve.

2009 & 2010 Vet Open Great lakes Champion /2009 GLWC Masters #1 2009 Sport spec #1 /GLWC 2011 #3 Vet Open



