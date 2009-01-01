Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Exhaust for 750x2 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2012 Location Dallas TX Age 37 Posts 143 Exhaust for 750x2 Im looking for a nynja setup or a modified sxi limited where the chamber is cut off and flipped over or equivalent for my 750x2. I have a modified coffman and bored out westcoast solid top mani AM water box and 2in outlets but its still nowhere near where this same engine was with a FPP sxi limited system, which I sold to buy a complete custom x2 exhaust setup, but the sale fell thru. It makes good power, but it revs substantially slower. What Im not interested in is any setup that will require smashing the side of a chamber flat to clear hull in the x2. Lemme know what you have, and im open to any price range within reason Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules