Exhaust for 750x2
Im looking for a nynja setup or a modified sxi limited where the chamber is cut off and flipped over or equivalent for my 750x2. I have a modified coffman and bored out westcoast solid top mani AM water box and 2in outlets but its still nowhere near where this same engine was with a FPP sxi limited system, which I sold to buy a complete custom x2 exhaust setup, but the sale fell thru. It makes good power, but it revs substantially slower. What Im not interested in is any setup that will require smashing the side of a chamber flat to clear hull in the x2. Lemme know what you have, and im open to any price range within reason
