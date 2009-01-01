Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Yamaha impeller cut back tool #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2003 Location Minnesota Age 34 Posts 2,021 Yamaha impeller cut back tool Impeller cut back tool for Yamaha (M20x1.5) Skat-Trak impellers. (Will not work on Solas impellers).

Allows you to bring your Yamaha Skat-Trak impeller to any machine shop that has a lathe to have the hub cut back (-3mm, -5mm, -7mm, etc.)

Impeller threads onto tool backwards (nose first) and seats against tool or included washer (recommended).



General precautions: Lathe must rotate in the direction that promotes additional tightening of the impeller to the cut back tool when the cutting tool makes contact with hub. (Incorrect rotation may cause impeller to loosen and back off of tool while cutting). Low RPM recommended for cutting. NEVER stand directly in front of impeller when machining. Machine guards recommended if available. Grease or anti-seize recommended on the threads to assist in removal of impeller from the cut back tool after machining.



Impellers are made out of 17-4 Stainless steel (to aid in selection of cutting tool material - carbide works best)



$56.80 shipped (USPS priority mail) each.



I have 3 available and I dont intend to make any more once theyre gone.



Included shipping assumes you are in one of the continental 48 states.



IMG_4794.jpgIMG_4796.jpgIMG_4797.jpg



SUR # 31



http://www.true-performance.net/

http://www.phpski.com/ Eric.SUR # 31 #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2003 Location Minnesota Age 34 Posts 2,021 Re: Yamaha impeller cut back tool If you get an impeller stuck on the tool, find an old OEM Yamaha drive coupler and cut the inside of the coupler fingers off to make a tool similar to the one shown in the pictures below. The modified drive coupler reacts against the trailing edges of the impeller to rotate it off of the cut back tool. (this is not included or for sale).

This is not common and shouldnt be needed as most impellers will spin off of the cut back to tool by hand after machining. It is simply a solution to a foreseeable problem.



IMG_4798.jpgIMG_4799.jpg



