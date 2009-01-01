Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Sxr 1500 must have modifications #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2002 Location region 3 Age 39 Posts 2,186 Sxr 1500 must have modifications So if a guy runs out n buys a sxr what do you have to have to really make one work. Handle pole, bars, grips, steering and chin pad to start and mats, then what intake grate ride plate, sponsors and other basic mods are needed. Prop, ecu,air intake?? How much from out the door to moto

www.Blowsion.com

www.Weberpower.com Todd Miller Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) millertime Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules