|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Sxr 1500 must have modifications
So if a guy runs out n buys a sxr what do you have to have to really make one work. Handle pole, bars, grips, steering and chin pad to start and mats, then what intake grate ride plate, sponsors and other basic mods are needed. Prop, ecu,air intake?? How much from out the door to moto
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- millertime
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules