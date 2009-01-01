Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 07 vx check engine light, code 01 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location northeast florida Posts 22 07 vx check engine light, code 01 Just had the 07 vx serviced with oil change and plugs. 120 hours on it. Ski runs fine as far as i can tell, but after maybe 30 minutes of riding, the check engine light turns on along with the warning light and buzzer. When i retrieve the code it says 01 which means that the system is running normal.



No other lights are on.



Can too much oil be the cause? What could it possibly be?



On a side note, about 2 weeks ago code 47 (slant detection switch malfunction) showed up but went away later without me doing work on it.

