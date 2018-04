Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Pulse Covers for a 760 #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2005 Location Anderson, Indiana Age 41 Posts 3,112 Pulse Covers for a 760 Need pulse covers for a 760 to repair a hack. Just need a vertical more than anything that is good and not been ground on impacting the sealing ridges. The Carbs are fine but if you've got the pulse covers for the 44's please let me know. I know new they are not real expensive but looking what's out there used.



