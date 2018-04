Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Hooker 10/16 vs 9/15 for stock 701 SJ & Blaster #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2006 Location S.E. Wisconsin Age 51 Posts 46 Hooker 10/16 vs 9/15 for stock 701 SJ & Blaster I have a stock '94 SJ and '95 Blaster that could use new impellers.

Looks like the Hooker is the way to go. I was thinking the 9/15 would be the one I would need. Well I just talked with Impros today to confirm. They recommend the 10/16 over the 9/15? I was surprised and they said that is what they are currently recommending for stock up through limited setups.

Anyone have some recent experience running with either.

