Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Kawi 750sx keeps blowing Bendix and wearing bushings #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2013 Location Sacramento, CA Age 25 Posts 74 Kawi 750sx keeps blowing Bendix and wearing bushings I have a 750sxi thats pretty hopped up. I have gone through at least 4 Bendixes and a couple stators that get destroyed in the process over the last couple years. I have tried oem, China made, all of them and they still eventually blow. I make sure to install the spring and washer, I usually give a little dab of grease on ends of shafts and teeth too. They never blow right away, usually last a couple summers so I know my install is correct. BUT



They keep blowing up, and the bushings that set into the cases where the Bendix rides show some wear after a while, what am I missing? I just hate that these wont hold up. They never have issues right away, just every couple yearsr its major destruction lol



sad thing is I get new stator and flywheel cover on eBay and the bushing in a used case (likely from stock ski) with probably over a hundred hours shows no wear.





any advice helps, I never get symptoms until it just lets go



causes

maintenance

what to to look out for etc.



-Rex #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 29 Posts 1,804 Re: Kawi 750sx keeps blowing Bendix and wearing bushings Maybe it has something to do with the flywheel. Have you been using the same one through all of this?

-86 440 with PJS800 conversion -

-90 TS650

Have you tried a yamaha oem bendix yet ?

