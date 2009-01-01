|
Kawi 750sx keeps blowing Bendix and wearing bushings
I have a 750sxi thats pretty hopped up. I have gone through at least 4 Bendixes and a couple stators that get destroyed in the process over the last couple years. I have tried oem, China made, all of them and they still eventually blow. I make sure to install the spring and washer, I usually give a little dab of grease on ends of shafts and teeth too. They never blow right away, usually last a couple summers so I know my install is correct. BUT
They keep blowing up, and the bushings that set into the cases where the Bendix rides show some wear after a while, what am I missing? I just hate that these wont hold up. They never have issues right away, just every couple yearsr its major destruction lol
sad thing is I get new stator and flywheel cover on eBay and the bushing in a used case (likely from stock ski) with probably over a hundred hours shows no wear.
any advice helps, I never get symptoms until it just lets go
-Rex
Maybe it has something to do with the flywheel. Have you been using the same one through all of this?
Have you tried a yamaha oem bendix yet ?
