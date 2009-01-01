pxctoday

  1. Today, 05:31 PM #1
    Kawi 750sx keeps blowing Bendix and wearing bushings

    I have a 750sxi thats pretty hopped up. I have gone through at least 4 Bendixes and a couple stators that get destroyed in the process over the last couple years. I have tried oem, China made, all of them and they still eventually blow. I make sure to install the spring and washer, I usually give a little dab of grease on ends of shafts and teeth too. They never blow right away, usually last a couple summers so I know my install is correct. BUT

    They keep blowing up, and the bushings that set into the cases where the Bendix rides show some wear after a while, what am I missing? I just hate that these wont hold up. They never have issues right away, just every couple yearsr its major destruction lol

    sad thing is I get new stator and flywheel cover on eBay and the bushing in a used case (likely from stock ski) with probably over a hundred hours shows no wear.


    any advice helps, I never get symptoms until it just lets go

    causes
    maintenance
    what to to look out for etc.

    -Rex
  2. Today, 06:56 PM #2
    Re: Kawi 750sx keeps blowing Bendix and wearing bushings

    Maybe it has something to do with the flywheel. Have you been using the same one through all of this?
  3. Today, 07:45 PM #3
    Re: Kawi 750sx keeps blowing Bendix and wearing bushings

    Have you tried a yamaha oem bendix yet ?
