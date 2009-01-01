Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Grays harbor county welcomes some of the worlds fastest jetski racers #1 Administrator Join Date Sep 2006 Location Clearwater, FL Posts 1,358 Blog Entries 2 Grays harbor county welcomes some of the worlds fastest jetski racers GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY WELCOMES SOME OF THE WORLDS FASTEST JETSKI RACERS TO NORTHWEST REGION 3 IJSBA WATERCRAFT RACING CHAMPIONSHIPS IN ELMA

The Pacific Northwest is famed for many things, but not everyone knows that this area is home to some of the top jetski racing champions in the world.



These waterborne athletes open their 2018 season at rounds 1 and 2 of the the IJSBAWater X Championships April 21-22 at Vance Creek Park on beautiful Bowers Lake in Elma Washington.



The Pacific Northwest is home to some of the top riders in the world, including three world champions and many other Top 10-ranked riders, said Dan Lindgren, event organizer. As this is the season opener, a lot of good riders will be here. These guys are excited to get on the water for the first race of 2018. Race organizers anticipate as many as 60 entries in numerous classes for the two-day event. Organizers expect that up to 20 entrants will have placed in the top 10 worldwide in their individual classes in previous years  so the level of competition will be fierce.



Racers earn points for the Water X Series Championships, along with earning their spots to compete in the world finals competition held in Lake Havasu, Arizona, on the Colorado River in October.



This event is free to the public and is fun and family-friendly. Races start at about 10 a.m. both days. For more detailed information, visit the Water X Facebook event page.









