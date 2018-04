Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Possible 550/650 conversion project #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2015 Location Liberty Lake, WA Posts 228 Possible 550/650 conversion project So I have a lead on a near mint 93 550SX hull & pole. No engine or jet pump. I think the only thing in the engine compartment is the water box. And I know where I can get a 91 650 with a good motor, crunched bow.



Is this a good start on a conversion ski? What jet pump would you use in that hull? I see Watcon has mounting plates for the engine & e-box.

Bill



Current ride is an almost stock 94 550SX BillCurrent ride is an almost stock 94 550SX

My JS550 build . - SOLD Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules