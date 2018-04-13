Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2000 Yamaha XL1200 PV complete rebuild #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2018 Location California Posts 3 2000 Yamaha XL1200 PV complete rebuild Hi to all and thanks in advance for any help which I do need.

So I took this thing apart, had 90 compression, hasn't been started in some years, just bought it was a package deal with a 2000 GP1200R

I took it apart and there is some corrosion which I am cleaning with CLR in a bucket, it's actually going pretty good. I already ordered the 3 crank seals Yamaha brand so I don't have any issues

I am now faced with buying the pistons and gaskets kits. I do not know what to get. Don't want to buy the most expensive, Wiseko doesn't make pistons for the PV XL1200, so I read about WSM being OK, ProX better. Anybody have any links to deals and recommendations. The nikasil cyl bores are standard 79.90ish with a number 8 imprinted on the top which I found out means Orange pistons( have no clue what that is, but there are more than one color code on this model) I will take the PV apart and add the wave eater clips or whatever to avoid them coming apart.

I have read more this month than in the past year, crash course in PWC repair. It's my kids fault for dragging me into this world of jet ski madness.

So what do you guys say step by step, buying the piston set and clearances to the cyl, rings gaskets, and later the carburetor rebuild kit oil lines **** I am out.

