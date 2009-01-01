|
|
-
Keihin Triple Carb and R&D Pro Flow ZXi 900 1100
Non CV rail, pre 98 I think. I had picked it up for spare parts, but its in too good condition, I dont want to split the rail. Clean, probably does not need to be rebuilt.
Arrestor has a tear, but is in good shape otherwise. No adapters.
$180 obo takes both. Will not split.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules