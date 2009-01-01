Hey Guys,
Im just about done building my X2.
I dropped in a small pin 750, but I still have the stock 650 waterbox, pipe, and pump.
I heard that a 750 engine, with a stock sxr800 impeller is the best option, so that's what I was thinking about putting into the 650 pump.
What pipe would you guys recommend I run? I'm going to be racing this ski so I want it to pop out of the water and be both fast on both top and bottom end.
I heard coffman pipe? What would you guys recommend?
Is the SXR800 impeller a good choice?
Should I mess with the waterbox, open it up or leave it stock, or remove it?
If you have any other tech tips, please add your input.