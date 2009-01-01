pxctoday

  Today, 11:49 AM #1
    newtondeegan
    A few X2 performance questions

    Hey Guys,
    Im just about done building my X2.

    I dropped in a small pin 750, but I still have the stock 650 waterbox, pipe, and pump.
    I heard that a 750 engine, with a stock sxr800 impeller is the best option, so that's what I was thinking about putting into the 650 pump.

    What pipe would you guys recommend I run? I'm going to be racing this ski so I want it to pop out of the water and be both fast on both top and bottom end.
    I heard coffman pipe? What would you guys recommend?

    Is the SXR800 impeller a good choice?

    Should I mess with the waterbox, open it up or leave it stock, or remove it?

    If you have any other tech tips, please add your input.
  Today, 01:03 PM #2
    Millah
    Re: A few X2 performance questions

    750s like 2" exhaust. Find a TRD box or seadoo HX box. your going to want a bigger outlet on your pipe stinger and thru hull.

    DJSAracing.com


    B1 blaster 701
    750 X2



