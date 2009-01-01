Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: A few X2 performance questions #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2017 Location Lake Havasu City, AZ Age 19 Posts 84 A few X2 performance questions Hey Guys,

Im just about done building my X2.



I dropped in a small pin 750, but I still have the stock 650 waterbox, pipe, and pump.

I heard that a 750 engine, with a stock sxr800 impeller is the best option, so that's what I was thinking about putting into the 650 pump.



What pipe would you guys recommend I run? I'm going to be racing this ski so I want it to pop out of the water and be both fast on both top and bottom end.

I heard coffman pipe? What would you guys recommend?



Is the SXR800 impeller a good choice?



Should I mess with the waterbox, open it up or leave it stock, or remove it?



If you have any other tech tips, please add your input. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Feb 2011 Location Reno / Sparks Age 49 Posts 3,364 Re: A few X2 performance questions 750s like 2" exhaust. Find a TRD box or seadoo HX box. your going to want a bigger outlet on your pipe stinger and thru hull.

DJSAracing.com





B1 blaster 701

750 X2







