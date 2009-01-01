pxctoday

  Today, 11:22 AM #1
    almost_there6
    760 high compression head

    looking for a high compression head for my GP760. Does not need to be a girdled head or have removable domes.
  Today, 12:02 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Re: 760 high compression head

    Modified 701 head works pretty good on those , at least the bowls are the same size unlike a 760 stock head , 2 CCs larger rear dome
  Today, 01:10 PM #3
    almost_there6
    Re: 760 high compression head

    modified how?
