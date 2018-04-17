pxctoday

  Today, 10:18 AM #1
    bryanmilio
    Resident Guru
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    connecticut
    Age
    34
    Posts
    1,045

    NOS JS 550 Maier Nose Trim

    These are new old stock so they show signs of shelf wear. Only the pink one comes with hardware and original packaging. All will come with a copy of the instructions.

    Pink $100 shipped
    All other colors $75 shipped
    PayPal gift or buyer pays fees.

  Today, 10:19 AM #2
    bryanmilio
    Resident Guru
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    connecticut
    Age
    34
    Posts
    1,045

    Re: NOS JS 550 Maier Nose Trim

    Pics

  Today, 10:29 AM #3
    92Kawasaki750SS
    Frequent Poster 92Kawasaki750SS's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    United States
    Age
    33
    Posts
    178

    Re: NOS JS 550 Maier Nose Trim

    Will this for a 440?

  Today, 10:31 AM #4
    92Kawasaki750SS
    Frequent Poster 92Kawasaki750SS's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    United States
    Age
    33
    Posts
    178

    Re: NOS JS 550 Maier Nose Trim

    Pretty sure it will but just wanna ask...

  Today, 10:31 AM #5
    bryanmilio
    Resident Guru
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    connecticut
    Age
    34
    Posts
    1,045

    Re: NOS JS 550 Maier Nose Trim

    Yes 300, 440, 550

  Today, 11:09 AM #6
    92Kawasaki750SS
    Frequent Poster 92Kawasaki750SS's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    United States
    Age
    33
    Posts
    178

    Re: NOS JS 550 Maier Nose Trim

    Are these plastic or metal? Rubbers? Hard to tell by Pics.

  Today, 11:10 AM #7
    bryanmilio
    Resident Guru
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    connecticut
    Age
    34
    Posts
    1,045

    Re: NOS JS 550 Maier Nose Trim

    Plastic

