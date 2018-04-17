Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: NOS JS 550 Maier Nose Trim #1 Resident Guru Join Date Mar 2009 Location connecticut Age 34 Posts 1,045 NOS JS 550 Maier Nose Trim These are new old stock so they show signs of shelf wear. Only the pink one comes with hardware and original packaging. All will come with a copy of the instructions.



Pink $100 shipped

All other colors $75 shipped

PayPal gift or buyer pays fees.



87 x2 #2 Resident Guru Join Date Mar 2009 Location connecticut Age 34 Posts 1,045 Re: NOS JS 550 Maier Nose Trim Pics



87 x2 #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2015 Location United States Age 33 Posts 178 Re: NOS JS 550 Maier Nose Trim Will this for a 440?



Sent from my SM-N920V using Tapatalk #4 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2015 Location United States Age 33 Posts 178 Re: NOS JS 550 Maier Nose Trim Pretty sure it will but just wanna ask...



Sent from my SM-N920V using Tapatalk #5 Resident Guru Join Date Mar 2009 Location connecticut Age 34 Posts 1,045 Re: NOS JS 550 Maier Nose Trim Yes 300, 440, 550



87 x2 #6 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2015 Location United States Age 33 Posts 178 Re: NOS JS 550 Maier Nose Trim Are these plastic or metal? Rubbers? Hard to tell by Pics.



Sent from my SM-N920V using Tapatalk #7 Resident Guru Join Date Mar 2009 Location connecticut Age 34 Posts 1,045 Re: NOS JS 550 Maier Nose Trim Plastic



