Hey guys!

I've been wanting to get a Seadoo 3D for a long time and I have a couple leads.

I'm looking at a 2005 Orange


and a 2006 Red version.



My goal: Get a reliable Seadoo 3D for just stand-up riding in freshwater, no crazy tricks, just want to ride standing up and slalom around!

Could you please jump in to help me understand the best approach?
1. Which is the best motor configuration? 951 RFI or DI 782?

2. Are they 2-stroke or 4-stroke?

3. What are the common problems with the 3D versions?

4. Are parts still avail to fix them?

5. Which one is more reliable for just general stand up riding?

6. What's the annual maintenance like?

Seadoo 3D owners and those who have ridden one, I'd super appreciate your input!!
Thanks in advanced, everybody!!