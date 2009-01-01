Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SLTH 700 Vacuum leak #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location CT Posts 2 SLTH 700 Vacuum leak Hi,

I have a 99 SLTH 700 and its been having some problems with lean bogging and most recently, revving up by itself when started on the trailer(no load on the engine compared to water). I am pretty sure this is because of a vacuum leak somewhere, but where is it most likely? I have taken the carbs off the intake manifold before and the gaskets werent looking too good, but I re-used them. So it could be there, but then there is another seal from the manifold to the block which looks like it hasnt been touched in 20 years (lighter color sealant and looks kinda crusty). Another place that I can think of is the seals on each end of the crankshaft, is it common for those to fail? do you have to take the engine out to replace them or is it a bit easier than that? Should I just tear it down and replace all the gaskets or does it sound like only one of these could be bad? Also, can I use RTV gasket maker or even those sheets of gasket material, or do I have to buy the specific gaskets? Thanks so much

