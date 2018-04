Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB Kawasaki X2 exhaust #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2018 Location Manteca, California Posts 40 WTB Kawasaki X2 exhaust So I️ want to buy an exhaust for my Kawasaki X2 I️ just did a 750 swap into Iím trying to sell my jet co exhaust and one of my mikuni 44s to get some more money anyways Iím looking for something with a big chamber thatíd be good for the 750 ideally Iíd like a factory pipe but I️ donít think I️ have that kind of money at the moment any suggestions would be much appreciated even if you donít have one personally Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

