Hey guys I thought I had the right routing for the water on my Coffman but I have seen others have it a diff way. In my setup the hose barb that is straight up I have water off the top of the head feeding it. The rear 90' hose barb I have running to the stinger and the front side 90' barb I have going to the pisser Others have the straight barb going to a pisser the rear going to stinger and the front has the feed off the head. Which one is correct?
I've included a pic of the pipe I have, not mine exactly just a sample