Seadoo buds mpi-1 yellow box
I purchased this off another member last year and have yet to really use it, cleaning out my garage getting ready for the season, I don't see me needing this, hate for it to sit.
Yellow mpi-1 vck kit. Has both 2 stroke (DESS Post) and 4 stroke plug in, also have the RFI and DI cables, Has little over 9 years left on the megatech license. has the b.u.d.s. 2.3.28 software. I will include the laptop with the software on it also. 650 shipped in US.
Forum Rules