Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Seadoo buds mpi-1 yellow box #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2007 Location Cincinnati Ohio Age 36 Posts 408 Seadoo buds mpi-1 yellow box I purchased this off another member last year and have yet to really use it, cleaning out my garage getting ready for the season, I don't see me needing this, hate for it to sit.



Yellow mpi-1 vck kit. Has both 2 stroke (DESS Post) and 4 stroke plug in, also have the RFI and DI cables, Has little over 9 years left on the megatech license. has the b.u.d.s. 2.3.28 software. I will include the laptop with the software on it also. 650 shipped in US.

