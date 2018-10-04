Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1997 Seadoo HX-Completely Restored #1 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2005 Location Tampa, Florida Posts 524 1997 Seadoo HX-Completely Restored 1997 Seadoo HX completely restored. This legendary ski is a rare collector piece. It still one of the best jetskis ever made. This model is a cross between a standup and a sit down ski. Bombardier manufactured this ski from 1995-1997. The 1997 HX model was the best one. The 1997 Bombardier Sea-Doo HX is equipped with Bombardier's Rotax 717 engine. This 718 cc inline two-cylinder engine is equipped with open circuit cooling, which allows direct flow from the jet propulsion unit to cool the engine. This engine is equipped with two Mikuni BN-38I diaphragm-type carburetors and a rotary-valve induction system. The stock cylinder bore in this engine measures 82 mm, and has a 68 mm stroke. The Compression ratio on this engine is 6.2 to one. The 1997 Sea-Doo HX is 107.5 inches long, 33.5 inches wide, and 38.2 inches high. It has a dry weight of 390 lb, and can hold a maximum load of 250 lb, including the driver and 22 lb of luggage. The fuel tank can hold seven gallons of regular, unleaded gasoline.



In my opinion, the Seadoo was the best jetski ever built that is why professionals always race the Seadoo. The 720 Rotax engine was rebuilt by a local Tampa builder that used to work at Barney's Motorsports in St. Petersburg, FL several years ago. The engine and exhaust were custom painted. The motor has less than 10 hours on it. I only used full synthetic Amsoil oil in the ski at a 40:1 pre-mixture. The faulty oil injection has been eliminated. The engine was flushed and fog oil used after every riding day. This ski is setup to handle and turn on a dime. It is a very fast ski. The ski was always stored in the garage. I believe I am the third owner. The compression is perfect. It is even on both cylinders at around 155 PSI. The hull is in great condition and looks almost new. If you do not like the flame decals then they can be removed with a hair dryer and goo gone in just a few minutes. It has been detailed and looks like new. One of a kind. I have personally gone through the ski. It is ready to go. No issues. I hate to get rid of it, but I want to buy a boat. The price is $2200.00. I paid around $1200 for the engine to be rebuilt. No trailer. A single trailer available upon request for $300. I do have a double trailer, but the price would be $700. Scammers be aware, CASH only and no shipping anywhere. No trades. Clean FL title and registration on hand. I could deliver with a cash deposit. Starts instantly. Checkout the cold start at https://youtu.be/CfUU5QPVsCc. Please email me at shortfin_mako_shark@yahoo.com or text at 813.928.6381. I rarely check this site these days.



List of parts as follows:



 Hot Rods Crankshafts ($700)

 Pro-X Pistons (one size over stock bore; 82.5 mm) ($250)

 Cylinders were honed to handle new pistons ($100)

 New Drivetrain (driveshaft and adapter)

 New Engine Mounts

 New Fuel Lines $30 (4/10/18)

 New Fuel Valve Selector Switch $25 4/10/18

 New Primer Kit ($25) 4/10/18

 New AGM Battery ($50) (4/14/18)

 Carburetor Rebuilt Kit ($50)

 Oil Injection block off kit ($20)

 R & D Ride Plate ($120)

 Worx Intake grate ($80)

 Skat-trak swirl impeller 13/19 (I believe so... can't remember exactly) ($150)

 UMI steering handlebars ($50)

 UMI start/stop ($50)

 Aluminum UMI throttle ($50)

 New seat ($50)

 Hydroturf Mat ($80)

Dealer Shop Manual ($50)

