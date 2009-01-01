Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS300 no power - engine seems ok #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Sweden Posts 2 JS300 no power - engine seems ok Hi all,



Pretty new to this and I need some advice here. Currently renovating a JS300. Engine seems to rev ok (even if i dont have so much to compare to), but there is absolutely no power in it. The ski goes so slow forward so its even impossible to stand on it. It does not plane.



I know its not a power beast, but at least one is supposed to stand on it and ride?



Pump "looks" ok but no closer investigation is made...



