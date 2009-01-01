|
|
-
JS300 no power - engine seems ok
Hi all,
Pretty new to this and I need some advice here. Currently renovating a JS300. Engine seems to rev ok (even if i dont have so much to compare to), but there is absolutely no power in it. The ski goes so slow forward so its even impossible to stand on it. It does not plane.
I know its not a power beast, but at least one is supposed to stand on it and ride?
Pump "looks" ok but no closer investigation is made...
Any ideas where to start looking?
Last edited by marcus7601; Today at 03:24 AM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules