Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawi 650 no start #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Vacaville, Ca Age 21 Posts 47 Kawi 650 no start So I'm finishing my fix steer 650sx. Hook everything up. Dump some fuel down carb and bam fires right up. Pretty surprised that I didn't run into headaches until..... I put the on off switch on the bars and thumb throttle on and tried to start but nothing. I'm stumped. It's getting fuel. Looks like plenty of spark. Compression 150 in each cylinder. Took it apart. Checked the key way to the flywheel. Still intact. Timing on stator has not moved. I just don't understand what else there could be. Any input would be great. Could my on off switch be causing the issue? Mixin gas and haulin *** Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules