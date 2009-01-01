So I'm finishing my fix steer 650sx. Hook everything up. Dump some fuel down carb and bam fires right up. Pretty surprised that I didn't run into headaches until..... I put the on off switch on the bars and thumb throttle on and tried to start but nothing. I'm stumped. It's getting fuel. Looks like plenty of spark. Compression 150 in each cylinder. Took it apart. Checked the key way to the flywheel. Still intact. Timing on stator has not moved. I just don't understand what else there could be. Any input would be great. Could my on off switch be causing the issue?