Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Kawi 550 reed with blaster mod chamber #1 Resident Guru Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 946 Kawi 550 reed with blaster mod chamber image.jpgimage.jpgimage.jpgimage.jpg

Thats why the FPP 550 mod 440 SS pipe was so valuable , what chamber will fit next ? Just playin , but , what if it makes gobs of power , couplers are all the same , headpipe exits are the same , stinger sizes will of course be modified also with reducers on each tryout #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location charlotte,nc Age 34 Posts 3,328 Re: Kawi 550 reed with blaster mod chamber that chamber has wayyyy too much volume for the 550 engine. i doubt it would work right. i bet the 650 kawi chamber would work much better though. and youll have to do lots of glass work to the hull to put the blaster chamber in.



build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343

build thread part 2:

build thread part 3: 91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turnbuild thread part 1:build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872 build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154 #3 Resident Guru Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 1,068 Re: Kawi 550 reed with blaster mod chamber Xir FP chamber fits in a 550 hull. #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2005 Location Santa Barbara, Ca. Posts 2,818 Blog Entries 1 Re: Kawi 550 reed with blaster mod chamber Originally Posted by 2strokesmoke Originally Posted by Xir FP chamber fits in a 550 hull. "Thanks" to Chris Newmiller @ Newmiller Machine Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) fastgtfairlane Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules