Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Blinks #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location Newport Age 57 Posts 17 Blinks Can anyone please help me figure out what 5 long blinks and 5 short blinks should be. I've gone over it in the manual over and over and I understand it is supposed to be more than one code. There just isn't any distinction in the timing of the blinking. It is a solid pace of 5 on 5. It will turn over then die, with the temp indicator coming on. 100 hours never had any previous issue. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 86 Posts 5,910 Re: Blinks I think you got a bug in your eye. Or sand. I always have to blink it out. I met my girl that way. She thought I was winking at her. Fuk it, right? ( she has big boobs) I'm only here to make you mad







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules