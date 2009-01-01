|
Roached Middle Cylinder, no run situation Ultra 150
Picked up a dirt cheap Ultra 150 with a roached middle cylinder. Previous owner states that it died on the water and would not restart. Cylinder #1 and #3 are good. Both showing 120psi. Cylinder #2 is sitting at about 10psi with some serious aluminum transfer so it's clear #2 had a meltdown. No hole in the piston and maybe a bit of detonation evidence. I'm guessing an oil injection line is clogged or a there's a water jacket clogged feeding #2. What I'm a bit concerned with is that neither of the good cylinders fire up. Anyone ever experience something like this? Plugs look good on cylinder #1 and #3 so I doubt those carbs are not fueling. Why would #2 fail and then the ski not restart?
Forum Rules